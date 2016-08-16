Lowndes deputies search for armed robber

Deputies are searching for the person who robbed a Krystal restaurant. (Source: WALB)

Lowndes County officials are searching for an armed robber.

Deputies say the suspect robbed the Krystal off Lakes Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 16.

The suspect was armed with a long gun and demanded money. The suspect's face was fully covered.

Only one employee was in the store at the time, they were not injured.

This is the second armed robbery in the area in less than two weeks.

"Those type of crimes, thank goodness for us, just aren't that common anymore," says Cpt. Stryde Jones, "So for it to happen twice in the same area within such a short period of time is very alarming to us."

Officials say it's a highly traveled area so they hope someone with information will come forward.

If you have information call the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office at (229) 333-5133.

