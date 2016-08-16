ASU appoints Gordon new athletic director

Albany State University has named Sherie Cornish Gordon as the woman to lead the Golden Rams athletic department into the merger.

The university announced the hire of Gordon as athletic director Tuesday afternoon. She begins her tenure at Albany State on September 1.

Gordon is currently the senior associate commissioner for external business administration for the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, where she oversees the CIAA's budget and contracts, sponsorship, and media rights.

“I am delighted to join the Albany State University athletics program and senior leadership team at this point in my career and at a time of transformational change in Albany with the consolidation of Albany State University and Darton State College,” Gordon said. “I look forward to working with my new colleagues to build a program that continues to promote student-athlete success and engages the entire Albany community, our employees and our students.”

Before her time with the CIAA, Gordon spent nine years at Norfolk State University in several roles with the front office and athletic department, including assistant athletics director for business operations and associate athletics director of internal operations.

Gordon played college basketball at Morgan State University, where she earned her bachelor's degree in sports administration. She earned a master's degree in sports management from Temple University.

Albany State selected Gordon from a pool of 94 applicants. A search committee of Albany State and Darton State faculty and staff led by ASU College of Education dean Thomas Thompson vetted those applicants.

“We have conducted a national search for the brightest talent to join our team as athletic director,” Albany St. President Art Dunning said. “I am grateful to Parker Executive Search and our search committee members who did an extraordinary job of identifying the best candidate for this role.”

