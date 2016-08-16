HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 2016: Another year older, another year smarter for Vikings

Six wins is not very Viking-like.

It had been nearly ten years since Lowndes won so few games, but now, they've done it two straight seasons.

Head coach Randy McPherson thinks he has the team to put together a much more Lowndes-like season in 2016.

The Vikings return several starters on each side of the ball, all who enter their second year in their respective systems.

"I think our offensive skill kids are ahead of the game this year. We're going to go out there and count on them to make plays every Friday night," McPherson says.

One of those skill guys is senior wide receiver Xavier Jenkins. The 6'4 wide out decommitted from Georgia this offseason, and is now weighing several top offers.

McPherson says he's a talent that will need to lead this offense for the Vikings to get where they want to be.

"We're going to have to take shots with him," McPherson says. "He's that kind of guy."

Coach Mac is excited to see what his defense can do in year two under coordinator David Shores.

"Last year, it was a totally new system," he says. "We're way ahead in terms of execution this year than we were last year at this time. It's not even close. We're expecting big things out of them"

The Vikings will be a part of Region 1-AAAAAAA in 2016, joining Tift County, Camden County, and two-time defending state champ Colquitt County. Lowndes kicks off the season Friday night in the Winnersville Classic against archrival Valdosta. That game is at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

