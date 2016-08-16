Golden Rams, Blazers just outside Preseason Top 25

If you asked Kerwin Bell or Dan Land where their teams ranked in the Division II preseason polls, odds are they would know.

But they probably wouldn't care. The two know the season opening showdown between their teams is inching ever closer.

The AFCA Division II preseason poll was released Monday. Neither the Golden Rams or the Blazers cracked the Top 25.

Both though are in the always popular "Others Receiving Votes" category.

Valdosta State actually missed a top 25 ranking by just 20 points. You could say they are 27th in the poll, with Albany State a little further down.

The two teams square off Saturday September 3 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

AFCA Division II Preseason Poll

1. Northwest Missouri St. (29)

2. West Georgia (1)

3. Grand Valley St.

4. Shepherd

5. Colorado St.-Pueblo

6. Ashland

7. Minnesota St.

8. Indiana (PA)

T9. Henderson St.

T9. Texas A&M-Commerce

11. Slippery Rock

12. Ferris St.

13. Humboldt St.

14. Midwestern St.

15. North Alabama

16. Indianapolis

17. Tuskegee

18. Colorado School of Mines

19. Minnesota-Duluth

20. Central Missouri

21. Assumption

22. Catawba

23. Sioux Falls

24. Emporia St.

25. Augustana

Others Receiving Votes: Valdosta St., Albany St.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.