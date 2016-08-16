Golden Rams, Blazers just outside Preseason Top 25

If you asked Kerwin Bell or Dan Land where their teams ranked in the Division II preseason polls, odds are they would know.
But they probably wouldn't care. The two know the season opening showdown between their teams is inching ever closer.
The AFCA Division II preseason poll was released Monday. Neither the Golden Rams or the Blazers cracked the Top 25.
Both though are in the always popular "Others Receiving Votes" category.
Valdosta State actually missed a top 25 ranking by just 20 points. You could say they are 27th in the poll, with Albany State a little further down.
The two teams square off Saturday September 3 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
AFCA Division II Preseason Poll
1. Northwest Missouri St. (29)
2. West Georgia (1)
3. Grand Valley St.
4. Shepherd
5. Colorado St.-Pueblo
6. Ashland
7. Minnesota St.
8. Indiana (PA)
T9. Henderson St.
T9. Texas A&M-Commerce
11. Slippery Rock
12. Ferris St.
13. Humboldt St.
14. Midwestern St.
15. North Alabama
16. Indianapolis
17. Tuskegee
18. Colorado School of Mines
19. Minnesota-Duluth
20. Central Missouri
21. Assumption
22. Catawba
23. Sioux Falls
24. Emporia St.
25. Augustana
Others Receiving Votes: Valdosta St., Albany St.
Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.