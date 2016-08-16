Report: Former Auburn RB transferring to VSU

Former Auburn running back Jovon Robinson will play his senior season at Valdosta State, according to a report from Gridiron Now. VSU has not confirmed the report.

Robinson was dismissed from the Tigers' program earlier this month.

He was Auburn's leading returning rusher after a 2015 season when he ran for 693 yards and three touchdowns.

Robinson will add some depth to the Blazers' rushing corps. VSU's top returning rusher is QB Roland Rivers. The Blazers saw all-time leading rusher Cedric O'Neal and Austin Scott graduate after the 2015 season.

Robinson will be eligible to play in Valdosta this season.

