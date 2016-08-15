College students head back to class

A parking lot packed full of cars and a campus that is now buzzing.

Darton State College kicked of its first day of classes Monday. The occasion will be the last 'first day' the school will have before it fully consolidates with Albany State.

Some first-time students said they're getting off to a good start.

"It's going great," Christopher Williams, a student at Darton, said. "I'm meeting new people and just getting to know everybody. I'd like to say that I've made a few new friends. My roommate is pretty cool."

Williams, originally from Cairo, will be studying physical therapy as ASU and Darton prepare to come together.

Vice President of Institutional Advancement Cynthia George said the day is not a sad one.

"It's not a feeling of something ending," George said. "It's really about something really new and great beginning. I think it's a wonderful opportunity."

As Williams starts his educational experience, he agrees. Williams said he's also optimistic about his future.

"I'm looking forward to getting good grades, getting a new start on life and meeting new people," Williams.

That's something he adds will end up making his life much richer for years to come.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.