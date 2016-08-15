Adel Police search for armed robber

The suspect covered his face and had on a Cook County High School theater wing hoodie that said " Let Me Be You." (Source: Adel PD)

A man is on the loose in Adel after an armed robbery Friday, August 12 around 9:30 p.m. (Source: Adel PD)

It happened at the Quick Gas convenience store off North Hutchinson Avenue.

Investigators say the suspect robbed the store clerk at gun point, getting away with roughly $600.

The suspect covered his face and had on a Cook County High School theater wing hoodie that said " Let Me Be You."

This is the fourth armed robbery in Adel since June, but investigators do not believe they are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Adel Police Department at 229-896-2224

