Health workers urge immunizations

Georgia health workers are urging residents to make sure they're up to date on their immunizations this month.

The effort is part of a national campaign.

Managers at the Lee County Health Department said that a vaccine for the Zika virus is in the works, but will take at least two years to develop.

Nurse Dana Hager said that there are a number of other immunizations that are critical to people of all ages though.

"If you can prevent someone from having an actual illness, it is so much easier and less expensive overall and better for the person to not have to suffer through something that could have been prevented with a vaccine," said County Nurse Manager Dana Hager.

Residents can get more information on what vaccines they should get this month by visiting the Southwest Georgia Public Health District website.

