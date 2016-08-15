Excess applications lead to hold up in Darton Financial Aid office

Around 600 people have enrolled since Thursday (Source:WALB)

College classes are now back in session at Darton and Albany State.

As students continue to enroll, some have reported to our newsroom that they're having issues receiving financial aid at Darton College.

Employees said a rush of last minute enrollees is putting stress on the process.

Some students said they've experienced delays in receiving their financial aid money.

More than 600 students have applied since Thursday.

Vice President of Institutional Advancement Cynthia George said that's created a bottleneck effect for those applying.

George said the university is aware of the issues and is doing all it can to fix them.

"You open the floodgates. It's a little bit difficult sometimes to be able to offer that one hundred percent customer service we strive to do, but we are doing everything we can to make that just as painless, simple and easy for them as we can," said George.

George said the best way to prevent these issues from happening is to apply early.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.