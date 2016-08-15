SWGA Regional Airport makes facility changes

Albany's airport has demolished several old hangars, and is looking for more improvements to strengthen the region's busiest airport.

The Albany-Dougherty County Aviation Commission is deciding what to do with the land, which is located near the Fixed Base Operation, who manages general aviation.

"You can look at it for additional parking you can also look at putting new structures in there such as storage hangers, so those are some things we will want to discuss," said David Hamilton, Albany Transportation Director.

The FBO is moving some of its operations and storage into the old DHL buildings.

Eventually, the airport will have a new General Aviation building, with construction projected to begin sometime in Fiscal Year 2018. The Aviation Commission met on Monday night.

Officials said they are just about complete in their application process to be included on the Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development list, which could help develop the land around the airport.

It should be completed and turned in by September.

Commission members hope being GRAD certified will attract industries to undeveloped parts of the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport.

"We have 85 acres in the south end of the airport. We're trying to market that land," explained Hamilton. "And hopefully we can attract some type of industry on that 85 acres. And so by getting GRAD certification, that will give us a great competitive advantage in trying to attract new businesses."

Commission members also plan to fully automate the parking lot at the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport, to save money as well.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.