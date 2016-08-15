Two new ambulances purchased for Albany

Dougherty County's award-winning EMS service is bringing two new custom built ambulances into the fleet this year, paid for with penny tax money.

The ambulances will take three to six months to build costing just under $250,000 combined.

The county is actually getting a better deal by having the patient compartment built to their specific needs, versus buying directly from a dealer, which usually has an added "middle-man" cost, according to the EMS Director.

"The two that these are actually replacing will become back-up trucks and two of our back-up trucks that have been in back-up status for several years will be surplussed," said Greg Rowe Dougherty EMS Director.

The money to pay for the ambulances is coming from SPLOST Six and in the proposed SPLOST Seven.

The county has budgeted nearly $2.6 million for EMS ambulances, equipment and station repairs. The penny tax has historically paid for improvements the general fund can't afford.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.