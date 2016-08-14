Divers make final splash at National Championships

Athletes took their final leaps off of the platform at the USA Diving National Championships earlier Sunday.

Some of the last divers continued to excite crowds at the AT&T USA Diving National Championships at the Moose Moss Aquatic Center.

USA Diving Vice President Terry Powers says the competition, which was longer than other years due to a format change, felt like it went by in a flash.

"We've got some great divers that really stepped up and performed well over these past two weeks. I can't believe the two-week period is already by us," said Powers.

Capping off the competition on the last day was the ten meter platform event.

Olivia Rosendahl splashed her way to a gold medal performance, but says the south Georgia experience was mostly about having a good time.

"I don't think that it's something I need to be overly serious about because I think, that if I have fun, I can do even better than before. I try to get the energy pumping with everyone. We all just sing and dance and have a great time," said Rosendahl.

Others at the event say they enjoyed their stay in Moultrie. Powers says a lot was different this year than others.

Ten USA diving athletes were performing in the Rio Olympics, which Powers says those at the competition back in the U.S. were watching from afar.

Powers adds that the community support from those in south Georgia was also of gold medal caliber.

"It's Moultrie and there is no other city like it. We've been welcomed with open arms. It's been an incredible experience for our athletes as well as our families," said Powers.

That's something Powers says the Colquitt County town is known for.

Powers said more than 1,500 people attended the event over the past two weeks.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.