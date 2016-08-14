Back-to-school conference wraps up

Many showed appreciation for their alma mater (Source: WALB)

Church members capped off a back-to-school conference with a special service Sunday morning.

The Christ, community, and commitment event had been going on at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Albany since Friday.

Churchgoers showed appreciation for the schools they once attended by wearing gear representing their alma maters Sunday.

Pastor Carl White Junior says the conference will help students start the school year off right.

"This is an opportunity for the community to come together as well as community empowerment. We want to celebrate the upcoming school year," said Pastor White.

The church also held a concert, supply drive and carnival throughout the weekend.

