Area private schools kick off football season

The GISA regular season kicked off in south Georgia and around the southeast Friday night. Several area teams opened their seasons with a win, while a few will try to right the ship next week.

Brookwood 31, Trinity-Byrnes (SC) 0- Game in Montgomery, AL

Madison-Ridgeland (MS) 34, Valwood 2- Game in Montgomery, AL

Deerfield-Windsor 47, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 21

Southland 28, SGA 8

RTCA 40, Tiftarea 13

Westwood 28, FPCA 14

Frederica 47, GA Christian 7

