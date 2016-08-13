Area private schools kick off football season

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -
The GISA regular season kicked off in south Georgia and around the southeast Friday night. Several area teams opened their seasons with a win, while a few will try to right the ship next week.
Brookwood 31, Trinity-Byrnes (SC) 0- Game in Montgomery, AL
Madison-Ridgeland (MS) 34, Valwood 2- Game in Montgomery, AL
Deerfield-Windsor 47, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 21
Southland 28, SGA 8
RTCA 40, Tiftarea 13
Westwood 28, FPCA 14
Frederica 47, GA Christian 7
