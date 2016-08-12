Beloved Dooly County dispatcher killed in crash

Coker will be laid to rest on Saturday. (Source: Facebook)

Coker was killed Wednesday night in a crash on I-75 (Source: WALB)

The Dooly County Sheriff's office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Kermit Coker, 40, of Omega was killed Wednesday night in a crash on I-75 in Turner County when his truck crashed into the back of a tractor trailer.

Coker worked as a communications officer with the Dooly County Sheriff's Office. A well known and well liked dispatcher throughout South Georgia, Coker leaves behind his parents, a brother, a longtime girlfriend, and a daughter.

Coker will be laid to rest Saturday in Pitts with Dooly County Sheriffs Office employees and other law enforcement members serving as honorary pall-bearers.

