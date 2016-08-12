Albany coach is Olympic uncle

One of the athletes to watch when the Olympic wrestling competition begins next week in Rio is J'Den Cox.

The Missouri Tiger just won his second NCAA Title in three seasons, and will compete in his first Olympics this summer.

Here in south Georgia, Cox's uncle is preparing to make his way to Rio, to cheer on his favorite wrestler.

"I think surreal is the right word," he says. "It's one of those things that none of us thought would happen, but we knew in our heart, it would."

Arnold, the head coach of Alpha Omega Wrestling in Albany, will make his journey to Rio next week.

He is an accomplished wrestler in his own right, and always dreamed of competing in the Olympics.

Arnold says if he can't compete, watching his nephew chase a gold medal is a pretty cool consolidation.

"It might not be me in my body, but the greatest thing about being the uncle is I didn't have to put in any of the hard work to get here," he laughs. "Now I get to sit back and enjoy watching him, and just enjoy being part of an awesome family that gets to do this."

Arnold leaves for Rio next week. Cox will compete for the 86 kg gold medal next week.

