HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 2016: Syrupmakers aim for bounce back from "non-Cairo" year

Even Syrupmakers head coach Steve Devoursney will tell you 2015 was not a Cairo football year. But he thinks some good can come out of it.

The Makers were incredibly young a season ago. They lost only six seniors to graduation. Devoursney hopes the experience gained by his young kids a year ago will show up this fall.

4-6 in not a good record in Cairo, but the Syrupmakers did go 3-1 in region and make the playoffs.

Devoursney says the young guys matured as the season went on. He hopes that growth, combined with a new simplified offense and a productive off-season in the weight room will help the Makers get back to where they expect to be.

"They grew up a lot. Not only grew up on the field, but in the weight room as well," he says. "We hope it'll translate to wins this season."

As for that offense, Devoursney knows they must be better this fall. He believes a new offensive coordinator will help make the difference.

"I think the kids have really grasped what we're trying to do, and are executing a lot better at this point than we did last year at this point," he says.

The Syrupmakers open the season August 19 when they host Thomasville.

