Moultrie man tased twice and faces multiple charges

A Moultrie man was tased twice after a police pursuit.

Michael Trevor Haynes, 36, now faces multiple charges after Moultrie Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in a vehicle on 2nd Street around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the police report, Haynes attempted to flee from his car when police approached him.

Haynes struck an officer, and was tased twice as officers attempted to arrest him.

Haynes was carrying a loaded gun in his pocket and police later found a "large baggie" of marijuana in his "anal area".

Haynes, who is a convicted felon, has been charged with possession of firearms, obstructing a law enforcement officer and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

