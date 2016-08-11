Home Team exhibit opens in Berrien County

The Smithsonian exhibit focuses on stories from small towns across America. (Source: WALB)

The exhibit took nearly 3 years to build. (Source: WALB)

Berrien County is preparing to open a living yearbook to the public. Everything from old sports uniforms to other sports memorabilia sits inside the old courthouse.

One visitor, Noel Whelchel, looked at his high school football picture from 20 years ago hanging in the Berrien County Home Team Exhibit. He said memories instantly began flooding in.

"It's very cool, I haven't seen these pictures in a while, just remembering back to these days," Whelchel said reflecting on old memories.

He is just one of the many faces seen throughout the exhibit. Faces of athletes who pushed through blood, sweat and tears during their glory days fill the courthouse.

Curators said Whelchel's walk down memory lane is exactly why they spent nearly 3 years putting together the exhibit.

"It's just exciting to see peoples reaction to it," said curator Brian Shaw, "We actually have people come in and some father will have his son with him and he'll point out a picture of himself."

The exhibit was put together by volunteers, so it comes at no cost to the tax payer.

The Berrien County exhibit was all in preparation for the Smithsonian Home Teams Museum being built across the street.The Smithsonian exhibit focuses on stories that unfold in small towns, and the buddy display captures all those stories from home.

"I hope it just reignites a younger generation and say hey we can do that too," said Whelchel.

"The thing that I actually enjoy the most about this exhibit is the personal story," Shaw said with a smile.

The Berrien County Exhibit will be in town for a year, while across the street the Smithsonian exhibit will be open for just a week.

Berrien County officials hope the exhibits will bring in a lot of tourist to the area, potentially boosting the local economy for a week.

Both exhibits will have their grand openings this Saturday.

