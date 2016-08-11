Public invited to view Hwy 133 widening plans

GDOT is inviting the public to view widening plans for a section of Highway 133. (Source: WALB)

The Georgia Department of Transportation is in the works to make major changes to a south Georgia highway.

It is inviting the public to view plans Thursday on the widening and reconstruction of Highway 133 from Moultrie to Albany.

Plans will be displayed for 32 miles of Highway 133 stretching through Colquitt to Dougherty County at two public information open houses on Thursday.

The open houses will be held at Doerun Elementary School at 111 Mathis Avenue in Doerun. Another will be held simultaneously at Okapilco Elementary School at 3300 SR 33 North in Moultrie.

Both will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. The same displays will be available at both locations. Representatives from construction, design, right of way, traffic operations, utilities and environmental will also be present to answer questions.

Residents are encouraged to attend and submit comments during the open houses. They can also submit comments online after the open houses.

Plans will be available online via the Public Outreach Section for 10 days after the open houses.

