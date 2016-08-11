HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 2016: Valiants enter 2016 as GISA top dog

The last time we saw the Valwood Valiants on a football field, they were celebrating a dramatic state championship victory.

Now the Valiants enter the 2016 season as the GISA's top target.

Head coach Ashley Henderson says his team must replace the leadership and production Valwood will lose from last year's team, but he's encouraged that will happen.

The Valiants return a number of skill players, but Henderson says the team lacks any real experience on the offensive front.

He says the veterans must make plays while the young linemen learn their system.

"Our game plan will be as simple as we can make it for those guys. We're trying to limit what we're putting on their shoulders," Henderson says. "We'll try to ease those guys into it, but there's no time to ease them in. We jump straight into the fire."

Henderson and the Valiants open their season this weekend at a opening showcase in Montgomery, AL.

