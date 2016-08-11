Lady Rams volleyball picked 2nd in SIAC East

The Albany State volleyball team plans to remain near the top of the SIAC heap in 2016. Many expect them to be right there.

The Lady Rams are picked to finish second in the conference's East Division, according to the preseason poll released Tuesday.

ASU received four first place votes, and are picked to finish behind defending division champ Claflin.

The Lady Rams begin the season September 2 at the Tuskegee University Spikefest.

