New talent excites Bell, Blazers

For just the 8th time in history, the Valdosta State football team enters the season with a new head coach.

The Kerwin Bell era is underway in Titletown, and the Blazers hope that era contains more of the success they've grown accustomed to.

Bell and the Blazers kicked off preseason practice Monday.They've split the team into two groups which practice at different times to make sure every player is getting reps.

Bell is impressed with the new talent filling out the roster, but adds that means there's still a lot to teach this preseason. He says job number one over the next few weeks is making sure every one is on the same page.

"We've got to bring this whole new group together. Our whole priority this first week is making sure Player 1 to 120 understands our concepts at the base of what we're trying to do, offensively, defensively, and on special teams," he says. "That's our whole key this week, and I think it's going well so far."

The Blazers open the season September 3 when they host south Georgia rival Albany State at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

