Family of the man found dead in Nashville speak out

Megan Lemmerman, a Nashville resident, recalled her thoughts when she first heard a dead body was discovered across from the Nashville Housing Authority

"I was praying it wasn't Chance when we heard they found a body," Lemmerman said tearfully, "I just don't know how someone could not know the body was there for so long."



The Berrien County Sheriff's office said developers were clearing the property in Nashville when they discovered the body Friday, August 5.

Lemmerman said she was hoping for the best, but expected the worst.

"In my heart I just had a feeling it was him," Lemmerman said.



She said Chance had been missing since July 11 and claims the family filed a missing persons report. Lemmerman said Chance had some troubles with the law before. Officers said Chance did have warrants out for his arrest, but no report was ever filed.



"Well I thought he might have been hiding out, ya know, for a while. But then when his phone got cut off and everything that's when I knew something was wrong," said Lemmerman.



She launched a Facebook page, "Finding Chance Kent." However, Lemmerman's worst thought became a reality.

Police confirmed the body was, in fact, Chance Kent. Officials said he died of a single gun shot wound. Now the family says they just want answers.



"It's a little bit of a relief to know that we found him, but I hate what happened," said Lemmerman, "I just hope and pray they get to the bottom of this."

The family has set up a gofundme page to help cover funeral expenses.

Kent's death is still under investigation. Officials ask anyone with information to call the Berrien County Sheriff's Office.

The number for the BCSO is 229-686-7071. The non-emergency after hours number is 229-686-2091.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.