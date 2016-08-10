Valdosta's United Way prepares for annual Day of Caring

This year is the biggest turn out the organization has ever seen. (Source: WALB)

Nearly 350 volunteers are coming together next week in Valdosta to help with projects around the city and at the homes of wounded veterans.

It's all a part of the Valdosta United Way's annual Day of Caring.

This year is the biggest turn out the organization has ever seen, and now they need help with supplies.

They are in need of pine straw, lumber, paint and brushes.

"We couldn't do this without the community. In order to get this done we needed volunteers, well now that we have the volunteers we need the community," said Development Coordinator Erin Blanton.

Blanton said that the best way to help donate those items is with gift cards.

Those who would like to make a donation can drop it off at the Valdosta United Way office.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.