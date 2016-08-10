Indicted Valdosta prison employees could face more charges

Tisha Dawn Adams has been indicted on 3 counts of providing inmates with bundles of tobacco wrapped in electrical tape. (Source: Lowndes County Sheriff's Office)

Two Valdosta State Prison employees are facing charges Wednesday after being accused of giving tobacco to inmates. (Source: WALB)

Adams was arrested in May, though the department of correction will not release any details.

Scotty Butler was also indicted in a separate incident.

According to the department of corrections, a canine was alerted by Butler's vehicle during a routine search last November.

He is charged with providing an inmate with cigars and cigarettes.

Both employees are also charged with violating their oath as a public officer.

