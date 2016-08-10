Fisher believes Noles can compete for title again

Construction continues on that massive new video board at Doak Campbell Stadium, almost a metaphor for a Florida State football team that could be larger than life in 2016.

The Seminoles opened preseason practice Tuesday in Tallahassee.

Jimbo Fisher held his preseason press conference Tuesday afternoon as well, saying his team knows they were in the title picture two of the last three years. They could've been there a year ago, but Fisher points out they missed by just inches. Now they're trying to get back there in 2016.

"We have to find out are we going to fight for those inches? There's a lot of things we have to do," Fisher says. "At the same time, I'm looking forward to that challenge, and I think this team is too."

The Seminoles will have a few more eyeballs on them this season, watching their every move. Showtime will feature the FSU program in their "A Season With..." series this fall. The show will film throughout the season, with cameras rolling during games, practice, and every moment in between.

Many coaches would scoff at this kind of constant attention as distraction, but Fisher is welcoming it.

"Tell me when we've done something the last four years when there wasn't a boom mic, lights, cameras, and everything else," he laughs. "I want people to see it's not just about having great players and rolling them on the field. It's about what these guys actually go through, the amount of work they go through. The dedication, the commitment, the attention to detail, and what kind of great young men they are, and great students they are on top of players. I think it's time for people to see that."

The Noles open the season September 5 against Ole Miss in Orlando.

