Officials identify body found in Nashville, GA

Berrien County officials identified the body of a man found in Nashville Friday afternoon.

The man was identified as Waymon Chance Kent, 21, of Nashville.

Investigators said the cause of death was a single gun shot wound, although they did not say where.

His body was discovered on a development property across from the Nashville Housing Authority.

Officials said developers were clearing the property when they saw the body.

The death is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Nashville Police Department or the Berrien County Sheriff's Office.

The number for the BCSO is 229-686-7071. The non-emergency after hours number is 229-686-2091.

