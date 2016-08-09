Valdosta air travel gets back to normal

Flights at the Valdosta Airport are taking off on time Tuesday, after major delays across the country yesterday.



A computer system failure caused hours of delays for Delta flyers across the nation Monday. Some airports are still dealing with delays today, but not Valdosta.



Airport officials say they are able to manage problems like this since they are much smaller.

"We see what's going on and we notice something is different. So if we notice something is different we can look into it fairly quickly. Where at a larger airport it may go unnoticed," said Airport Manager Jim Galloway.



The longest delay the Valdosta Airport had yesterday was just under two hours.

