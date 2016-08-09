Golden Rams set the tone for preseason practice

The Albany State Golden Rams pursuit for a third straight SIAC East division title began Monday.

From the opening whistle, it was full speed ahead.

Dan Land had the Golden Rams on the move Monday, and for good reason.

Albany State is just four Saturdays from kicking off the 2016 season at Valdosta State.

The Rams return a good number of starters and key players from last year's team, but Land says they still need several newcomers to step up this fall.

Monday's practice centered around competition, and Land says that was to send a message for the rest of camp.

"We have a lot of new guys in, new freshmen in," Land says. "We had to set the tone, and let them know it's hard to be a Ram. So you have to make sure they come in in shape, and were ready to rock and roll from day one."

"Everybody wants to win. Everybody came out hustling," says senior DL Grover Stewart. "Everybody was sprinting to the ball. I feel like everybody really wants it this year."

The Golden Rams will try to get back to Montgomery for the SIAC Title Game this season. They kick off the 2016 slate September 3.

