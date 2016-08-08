Charity wiffle ball tourney helps Crisp Co. kids

Cordele has always been a baseball town. Who knew it's becoming a wiffle ball city as well?

Folks in Cordele made their way to the youth ball fields this morning for the third annual Bobby's Backyard Wiffleball Tournament.

The games help raise money for the Crisp County backpack program, which provides food to needy kids on weekends during the school year.

Tournament founder Bobby Ryals says everybody makes their way to help the kids, but don't be mistaken, they want to win as well.

"These teams come back, and then they talk a bunch of smack leading up to this. They want to prove that they still got it," Ryals says. "A lot of guys I played sports with come back, and once you have that athletic bug, and that competitive spirit, it just doesn't really leave you. This is a good time, and a good way to be competitive, and at the same time, make some money to feed some kids."

