ABAC hosts 9th annual Town and Gown Connection

Students got a chance to mingle with other students and get to know local businesses.

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College's new and returning students got quite a welcome on Monday during the 9th annual Town and Gown Connection in Tifton.

School starts in two days and ABAC freshmen received a warm welcome from upper classmen. Not to mention, an introduction to college life which includes the one thing college students love, free stuff.

