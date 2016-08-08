ABAC hosts 9th annual Town and Gown Connection - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ABAC hosts 9th annual Town and Gown Connection

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College's new and returning students got quite a welcome on Monday during the 9th annual Town and Gown Connection in Tifton. (Source: WALB) Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College's new and returning students got quite a welcome on Monday during the 9th annual Town and Gown Connection in Tifton. (Source: WALB)
Students got a chance to mingle with other students and get to know local businesses. (Source: WALB) Students got a chance to mingle with other students and get to know local businesses. (Source: WALB)
TIFTON, GA (WALB) -

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College's new and returning students got quite a welcome on Monday during the 9th annual Town and Gown Connection in Tifton. 

Students got a chance to mingle with other students and get to know local businesses. 

School starts in two days and ABAC freshmen received a warm welcome from upper classmen. Not to mention, an introduction to college life which includes the one thing college students love, free stuff. 

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly