Dougherty Co. School Board requests to fill unexpired seat

A local school board has asked to fill the seat left vacant by a former member who resigned. (Source: WALB)

A local school board has asked to fill the seat left vacant by a former member who resigned.

The Dougherty County School Board voted on Monday night to ask the governor to send their request to fill Lane Price's unexpired term.

Price resigned in June, after Geraldine Hudley won the election to fill her at-large seat she was retiring from.

The school board is asking that Hudley be sworn in before her official start date in January 2017.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.