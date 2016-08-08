Schools delayed in Mitchell Co. due to flooding

The Mitchell County School System has officially delayed classes for August 9 due to weather conditions.

Due to flooding conditions on Monday night, officials confirmed that classes will begin at 9:30 a.m. in Mitchell County on Tuesday. Faculty and staff will report to school at 9 a.m. and buses will pick students up at 8 a.m.

There is flash flooding in Camilla.

Officials have confirmed that "lots" of roads in downtown Camilla are flooded. There is water over Highway 37 in front of the 911 and Justice Center, and he parking lot of the Walmart is under one foot of water" and drivers should stay at home if possible.

The Sheriff's Office has also said that there is "water in the buildings" on Scott Street. And a tree is down at Old Pelham Road at the Powell Road intersection.

WALB was at the intersection of Highway 37/Broad Street and U.S. 19 where a fire truck has been blocking East Broad Street due to severe flooding.

On the road alone there was 7-8 inches of water. And across the street heading West on Broad there was a car submerged in water.

Officials said that a woman was headed south around 9:30 p.m. on highway 37 when she pulled into the parking lot and didn't notice water. Another driver and a firefighter ran to her rescue and said that the water came up to their necks.

