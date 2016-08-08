Murdered children to be buried in Florida, donations for funerals rise

Two children who died in Albany Wednesday at the hands of their mentally ill grandmother will be buried in Florida, though the arrangements have not been finalized. (Source: WALB)

Two children who died in Albany Wednesday at the hands of their mentally ill grandmother will be buried in Florida, though the arrangements have not been finalized.

Police say 6-year-old Zakyria Sanders was stabbed to death by her grandmother.

Her 7-year-old cousin, Jaylan Barr, died as a result of a fire set by the grandmother.

Their remains were taken to RWS Funeral Services in Riviera Beach, Florida, just north of West Palm Beach.

On Saturday, neighbors of the family held a lemonade stand to raise money for the surviving child, 10-year-old Isaiah Gates, and his family.

MORE: Community gathers to support Doublegate children

To date, more than $18,000 has been raised, and neighbors who organized the event say they are still receiving donations.

If you would like to give money to the family, all the proceeds will be given to the father, Alton Sanders, who was at work when his mother killed his daughter and nephew and set their home on fire.

Laura Griffin, a neighbor, is accepting donations for the family, she said that checks can be made out to the father, Alton Sanders, and mailed to her at 2802 W. Doublegate Dr.

