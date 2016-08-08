Diving competition impacts Moultrie businesses

Competitors and their families have come to the gym (Source:WALB)

Divers aren't the only ones making a big splash at the AT&T National Diving Competition in Moultrie.

Local businesses have been benefiting from the influx of people.

CrossFit gym Elev8 Fitness opened its doors to competitors and their families.

Workers there said that coaches contacted them ahead of time to ensure they had a place to train, but many others have just walked in.

"We've had some people come in and they are really friendly. They love it. It's just kind of a stress reliever for them. It's something different to do than sitting out in the hot sun all day in South Georgia," said Jimmy Bloodworth with Elev8 Fitness.

The event is expected to have a $4.3 million economic impact in the Moultrie area, and it will continue through next Sunday.

