Former defendants in Johnson case continue seeking attorney's fees

The family of Kendrick Johnson returned to the Lowndes County courtroom again Monday.

The court heard testimony, but did not have a ruling. A date has not been set for a ruling either.

Kendrick Johnson was found dead, rolled up in a gym mat at Lowndes High School in January 2013.

The defendants in a previous case are seeking more than $850,00 in attorney's fees from a $100 million wrongful death lawsuit that was dropped by the Johnson family earlier this year. The attorney's fees hearing began in April, but is expected to conclude today, August 8, 2016.

The wrongful death suit listed FBI Special Agent Rick Bell, his sons, Brian Bell and Branden Bell, former schoolmates of Johnson, and dozens of local and state officials and two of Johnson's classmates as defendants.

The Department of Justice conducted an investigation into the case. It announced in June the independent federal investigation found insufficient evidence to support federal criminal charges.

The state ruled Johnson's death an accident, but his parents insist he was murdered and the crime was covered up.

