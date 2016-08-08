National championships always expected by Moss

The AT&T National Diving Championships continue this week at the Moose Moss Aquatics Center in Moultrie.

So far, the reviews for the facility have been stellar.

This isn't the first national competition hosted at Moss Farms, but it is the largest.

It turns out this kind of spectacle in small-town Moultrie is exactly what Moose Moss envisioned when he dreamed up building the facility.

"Moose was a long range planner," says Moose's son Rick Moss. "He knew that we would be hosting national and international events here, and this is what he expected."

Rick Moss is a former diver himself, and currently serves on the Moss Farms Diving board of directors. He says he's thrilled with what the championships are doing for the city of Moultrie and Colquitt County.

He adds the response from the diving community has been terrific.

"I think we've set the bar very high," Moss says. "I think once they come here, it's hard to duplicate the community involvement, and the dedication our city and county have for the program."

Competition continues through Sunday in Moultrie.

