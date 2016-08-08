Valdosta restaurant destroyed by fire

The El Potro restaurant off St. Augustine Road in Valdosta caught fire about 8:30 Monday morning, as crews spent nearly three hours battling the blaze.



Officials say someone driving by saw smoke coming from the building and called 911. That call was made around 8:15 this morning, and the fire was put out at 11:00AM.



Nearby businesses were asked to remain closed until the fire was put out.

"Even from this distance when the fire was actually burning you could feel the heat from the fire. So we want to make sure all citizens are safe," said Valdosta Fire Capt. James Clinkscales.



Those businesses have re-opened. Officials say no one was in the building and there are no reported injuries.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

