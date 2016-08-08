Norman Park murder trial to begin Monday

More than a year after a Norman Park man was gunned down outside his home, one of seven young men originally charged in the murder will stand trial.

Jury selection will get underway Monday in the trial of 19-year-old Christian Glover.

Prosecutors say he was the trigger man who shot 68-year-old John Hester, Sr. July 5, 2015 when he confronted the group trying to break into his son's Norman Park home.

Ty'Cameron Hayes. Brandon Wynn, I-Key Pinkins, Derrick Phillips pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Tykerious "Grump" Jones, a standout running back for the Colquitt County Packers football team, was due to stand trial with Glover but pleaded guilty last week to burglary and attempted home invasion charges.

Prosecutors say the men had previously stolen several firearms during a burglary the same day Hester was shot.

Glover faces charges of murder, theft by taking and armed robbery.

Opening statements are expected to get underway Monday afternoon.

