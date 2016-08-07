Albany mall celebrates '40 years of fabulous'

Mall members released a video highlighting fashion and food from the 1970's. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Mall celebrated "40 years of fabulous" this past week. (Source: WALB)

The past week marked a big birthday for the Albany Mall.

The Albany Mall first opened its doors 40 years ago, and they celebrated with a number of events and promotions.

Mall members released a video highlighting fashion and food at the mall.

The theme of the celebration was "40 years of fabulous".

Marketing Director Debra Rowe said that it was an exciting time to be at the Mall.

"We kicked off our celebration last week with a birthday bash during our family fun night. Then, we had a registration throughout the week to give out 40 fabulous prizes. We're excited to be celebrating 40 years, and look forward to what the future holds for the Albany Mall," said Rowe.

The mall first opened its doors in 1976.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.