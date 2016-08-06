Community gathers to support Doublegate children

The memorial was held at First Baptist Church of Albany (Source: WALB)

The street was filled with neighbors and first responders (Source: WALB)

Many showed up to support the fundraiser in the Doublegate community (Source: WALB)

Residents from all over the community came together to support the families of the children (Source: WALB)

The death of two children in the Doublegate neighborhood is forcing parents to talk with their kids about the tragedy.

Six-year-old Zakyria Sanders and seven-year-old Jaylan Barr were killed Wednesday after their grandmother attacked them and set their house on fire.

A couple of parents were talking with their children and sparked an idea that would bring the community together.

Something as simple as a lemonade stand is helping an entire neighborhood heal.

It started as just an idea. A couple of girls in the Doublegate community were upset when two children in their neighborhood were killed.

Ten-year-old Mosby Hill and Twelve-year-old Kaylie Willis say they knew they needed to help out.

"If something in that situation happened to you, you would want other people helping you too. It's a great feeling to know that people are looking out for you," said Willis.

They did just that, by doing something many kids have done before and setting up a lemonade stand to raise money for the families of those killed.

But, what they didn't expect was just how many people would stop by.

"I didn't think there were going to be this many people," said Hill.

The street filled with neighbors and even first responders right across from where the tragedy happened.

Ricky Thompson, a firefighter that responded to the blaze says the community support makes doing his job a little easier.

"Unfortunately, it's something we have to do and have to deal with, but that's what we do for a living. It's good when you see people and the recognition they give you for it. It makes you feel good," said Thompson.

Coroner Michael Fowler says he also came by, so the lasting image in his mind of West Doublegate Drive would be one that didn't hurt so much.

"I just had to come back today. I want it to be a positive thing on this street. Every time I drive down this street, I don't want it to be the same picture that I left with the other day," said Fowler.

Saturday, that picture was one of a community pulling together for families during a time of unimaginable loss.

The lemonade stand was set up at about 10 a.m.

A memorial and prayer services was also held during the same day for the children at the First Baptist Church of Albany.

Dozens of family and friends came out to show their support.

GoFundMe accounts have been created for the families of the children. You can find Zakyria Sanders' page by clicking here. Jaylen Barr's page can be found here.

10-year-old Isaiah Gates, who survived the fire and homicide and was airlifted to Macon on Wednesday for treatment, is now out of the hospital and is with his father.

Neighbors said that Isaiah is recovering well, and even stopped by the lemonade stand Saturday afternoon.

The lemonade stand has raised $10,000 and counting.

Laura Griffin, a neighbor, is accepting donations for the family, she said that checks can be made out to the father, Alton Sanders, and mailed to her at 2802 W. Doublegate Dr.

