Albany mall hosts fashion show

Many young people came out to take part (Source: WALB)

Lots of young people hit the catwalk to show off the latest back to school fashions at the Albany Mall on Saturday.

Children strutted their stuff in clothes exclusively from stores at the mall.

The Albany Mall Fashion Board organized the event.

Marketing Director Debra Rowe says it gives people the opportunity to see what the shops have to offer.

"I think it's important because a lot of times people don't really know what to put together. This gives them an opportunity. Our fashion board shows off how you can wear things and what you can put together to just show how you can make it your style," said Rowe.

Those who came out celebrated after the show with an eight-foot tall cookie cake.

