Friday's high school football scrimmage scores

Friday night was the first open date for high school football scrimmages in Georgia, and several area teams took advantage.
Scores from Friday night's games:
Lowndes 26, Bainbridge 9 (3Q)
Fitzgerald 28, Worth Co. 10
Albany 20, Terrell Co. 13
Cook 14, Turner Co.12
Pierce Co. 28, Irwin Co. 21 (3Q)
