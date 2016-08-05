Friday's high school football scrimmage scores

Friday night was the first open date for high school football scrimmages in Georgia, and several area teams took advantage.

Scores from Friday night's games:

Lowndes 26, Bainbridge 9 (3Q)

Fitzgerald 28, Worth Co. 10

Albany 20, Terrell Co. 13

Cook 14, Turner Co.12

Pierce Co. 28, Irwin Co. 21 (3Q)

