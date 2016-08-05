Flint River endangered, business owners concerned

Rocky Bend may have to end trips on the Flint (Source: WALB)

Conservationists and business owners are urging legislators to take action to save the Flint River after it was named one of America's most endangered rivers.

Bink Bink the river dog rides on the Flint River every day with Kenneth Deese, owner of Rocky Bend Flint River Retreat. Deese worries that low water levels can put and end to their daily trips on the Flint.

According to a study by American Rivers, wasteful water use and outdated water management practices are threatening the Flint, Apalachicola, and Chattahoochee Rivers.

Lower water levels in the Flint took a direct toll on Deese. He relies on the river to attract people to his campsite and his water tours.

"It would not be feasible for me to try to do trips and kayaks, and it wouldn't be as pretty of scenery," said Deese.

The American River study claims that if Georgia, Florida, and Alabama don't reach a transparent water-sharing agreement and improve water management, the region will face lasting economic and environmental damage.

"If one person is conserving water in one state, and just across the border they've got unrestricted permitting, or water than can be taken out of the streams and rivers, you haven't really accomplished anything," said David Dixon, Board President, Flint Riverkeeper.

"It is about sharing it. That's why it's important for the three states to get together," said Robin Singletary, Owner, Covey Rise Plantation Inc.

In addition to conserving water, Dixon says new laws can help protect the waterways.

"You can encourage your legislators to help us pass legislation on protecting our aquifers, protecting our stream buffers, restoring flow to our rivers," said Dixon.

With the public's help, Deese hopes the Flint is off the Endangered Rivers List one day so he can enjoy more nice days with his dog Bink Bink.

