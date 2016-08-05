VPD releases body cam video of ambush shooting

We are now getting our first look at the body camera footage, from a Valdosta Police officer being ambushed by a gunman, Stephen Paul Beck.

Last month, Officer Randall Hancock was shot three times while responding to a 911 call last month. The chaotic moments were all caught on camera.

We're limited on how much of the body camera footage we can show, due to the continuing investigation, and some of it is just too graphic.

Officer Randall Hancock was responding to a 911 call about a vehicle break-in. Investigators say Stephen Beck made that call, and has admitted to saying he was hoping to get shot by an officer. "You can see Hancock, this is his body camera, he's coming up on the offender now," said Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress.

"Here's the gun, the suspect is off the side walk here, and this is what was recovered at the scene," said Childress. "You see how quickly a routine police call can turn into something serious."

Hancock was shot three times before returning fire, and shooting Beck. That's when we start to see multiple agencies jumping into action, securing the scene. "You start to see crime scene tape here, EMS," said Childress.

And officer Hancock and the suspect being transported to the hospital, together. "EMS transported both the officer and the offender in the ambulance at the same time to get them to the hospital quickly."

The body camera footage paints a graphic picture of that morning, and Childress says it's crucial to this investigation. "It's like a jigsaw puzzle. You take all these different videos and you piece those things together and those videos should coincide with the police reports."

It's a scene officers hope they don't have to see again. "It's frightening. It's how fast those kinds of things happen."

Officer Hancock is continuing to recover. He made it clear he is very eager to come back to work.

The suspect is still in the Lowndes County Jail without bond at this time.

