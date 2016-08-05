Prepare for back-to-school traffic in Lee Co.

Construction on Oakland Road will not begin until 8:30 am on Friday. (Source: WALB)

Officials are warning drivers to be prepared for possible heavy traffic in downtown Leesburg as students head back for the first day of school.

Traditionally, the area sees heavy congestion when school starts back, and law enforcement will be out directing traffic.

City manager Bob Alexander says the new North Leesburg Bypass should help alleviate some traffic, and encourages drivers to use it. He says they've already seen significant improvements in traffic congestion since it opened late last year.

Assistant superintendent Kevin Dowling still says the best advice is to leave early and plan ahead.

"Leave early, get your child there early," Dowling said. "If you think it's early, it's not. Leave early. It will be busy, Leesburg will be packed, just leave early, get your child there early."

Commissioners have also made some construction changes to ease the morning commute. Construction has been underway on Oakland Road and at the Muckaloochee Bridge at Old Smithville Road.

Friday, road work on Oakland will not begin until 8:30 a.m.

The Muckaloochee Bridge will be open to one lane of traffic early. Commissioners expect bridge repairs to be done and open to two-lane traffic before the end of the day.

