HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 2016: Jackets riding veterans in 2016

Thomas County Central was back in the state playoffs last fall, but lost in the first round.

In 2016, they're hoping for much more than just a playoff appearance.

Bill Shaver's squad is veteran laden this fall.

The Yellow Jacket boast 26 seniors this season, many of them with a couple years of varsity experience.

"This should be a year, if they play the way they're supposed to and stay together, I think we have a chance to have a decent team," says Shaver. "We've got to stay away from injuries. We haven't been real lucky with injuries over the last three years. Maybe the good Lord will shine on us this year."

One of those senior leaders is quarterback Kelias Williams.

After moving around the field each of his first three years in Thomasville, Williams is settling in for his second year under center.

Shaver says as Williams goes in 2016, so go the Jackets.

"With that split back veer, that quarterback is the key. If that guy can handle everything we're going to ask him to do, we always have a chance to be successful on offense," Shaver says. [Williams] is a really good player on offense for us. Strong runner, good arm. He's a leader. He knows the checks we want him to make. He made a lot of the right reads last year, so he's a strength of this team."

The Jackets open the season August 19 when they host Worth County in what should be one of the top games of kickoff weekend in Georgia.

