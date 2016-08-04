HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 2016: Nowhere to go but up for Thomasville

After the worst season in program history, the Thomasville Bulldogs are ready to begin their ascent back to success.

They hope new head coach Zach Grage will be the man to lead them there.

The Dogs went 1-8 in 2015, averaging just 12 points a game. But the former Colquitt County offensive coordinator is excited to lead the new-look Bulldogs in 2016.

"We've got really, really good team speed," he says. "We don't have a lot of size, as far as just your big dudes that can clog up the holes. But team speed, we're good."

Grage says one of the challenges this offseason is instilling some confidence in a team that hasn't had much success recently. He says the team leaders are pushing for a turnaround at Thomasville.

"Our senior captains decided that our word for the season is change. Take that however you want it," Grage says. "Whether it's changing what happened last year or changing the culture of the program, we talk about that a lot."

The Dogs open the season on the road when they visit Cairo on August 19.

