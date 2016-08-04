Valdosta officials happy with maintance app

"We're going to see a lot more from the city with this type of communication device and with this product itself," said Mark Barber, assistant city manager. (Source: WALB)

Valdosta launched its 'Click-n-Fix' app 6 months ago, and city officials said it's doing much better than they expected.

Folks can use the app to report non-emergency issues to city leaders.

They have had 255 reports, and have fixed all but ten of the issues.

City officials said the success of this app gives them more ideas for the future.

Reports are sent from the app to the correct department.

Officials said it helps ensure every department is working quickly and efficiently.

